Four legendary actresses come together to talk and gossip about their careers, the theatre, marriages and growing old disgracefully.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2’s documentary Nothing like a Dame.

When is Nothing like a Dame on TV?

Nothing like a Dame is on Saturday 2nd June on BBC2 at 9pm.

Who are the four dames?

The documentary stars Dames Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love, James Bond series), Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey, Harry Potter series), Eileen Atkins (Cranford, Robin Hood) and Joan Plowright (Stalin, Spiderwick Chronicles), all legendary actresses who have graced both stage and screen. The filming takes place at Joan Plowright’s house, which she shared with her late husband Laurence Olivier.

What is Nothing like a Dame about?

Acerbic wit, gossip and waspish anecdotes abound in this documentary, which sees the gathering of four dames: Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowright.

In one particularly amusing moment, Dench recalls a patronising paramedic treating her for a hornet sting: “What’s our name?” “Judi.” “And have we got a carer?” “F**k off! I’ve just done eight weeks in The Winter’s Tale at the Garrick.”

In another exchange, the four actresses discuss Shakespeare’s Anthony and Cleopatra. Alan Bates once moaned to Eileen Atkins that Anthony wasn’t much of a role. Smith interjects: “That’s because he wanted to play Cleopatra.”

Director Roger Michell (Notting Hill) gives the occasional prompt from behind the camera. Asking the women to talk about working with their husband, Smith pauses. “I’m just trying to think which one,” she says.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.