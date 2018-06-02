Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
When is Nothing like a Dame on TV?

When is Nothing like a Dame on TV?

Dames Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowright chat careers, husbands and growing old disgracefully

(BBC)

Four legendary actresses come together to talk and gossip about their careers, the theatre, marriages and growing old disgracefully.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2’s documentary Nothing like a Dame.

When is Nothing like a Dame on TV?

Nothing like a Dame is on Saturday 2nd June on BBC2 at 9pm.

Who are the four dames?

The documentary stars Dames Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love, James Bond series), Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey, Harry Potter series), Eileen Atkins (Cranford, Robin Hood) and Joan Plowright (Stalin, Spiderwick Chronicles), all legendary actresses who have graced both stage and screen. The filming takes place at Joan Plowright’s house, which she shared with her late husband Laurence Olivier.

What is Nothing like a Dame about?

Acerbic wit, gossip and waspish anecdotes abound in this documentary, which sees the gathering of four dames: Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Eileen Atkins and Joan Plowright.

In one particularly amusing moment, Dench recalls a patronising paramedic treating her for a hornet sting: “What’s our name?” “Judi.” “And have we got a carer?” “F**k off! I’ve just done eight weeks in The Winter’s Tale at the Garrick.”

In another exchange, the four actresses discuss Shakespeare’s Anthony and Cleopatra. Alan Bates once moaned to Eileen Atkins that Anthony wasn’t much of a role. Smith interjects: “That’s because he wanted to play Cleopatra.”

Director Roger Michell (Notting Hill) gives the occasional prompt from behind the camera. Asking the women to talk about working with their husband, Smith pauses. “I’m just trying to think which one,” she says.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Nothing like a Dame

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

102348

Tracey Ullman’s Show is coming back for a second series on BBC1

Sir Peter Hall director of National Theatre passed away aged 86

Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and more to pay tribute to theatre legend Sir Peter Hall in special BBC documentary

134961.446c0b86-7c5c-4de5-bc86-21b386194506

Star Wars’ female heroes are getting their own TV series and toy line

Caroline Flack, Love Island ITV, EH)

Here’s what will happen if rain threatens the Love Island launch

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more