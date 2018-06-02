Everything you need to know about the celebration of soaps, hosted by Phillip Schofield

Hosted by Phillip Schofield at The Hackney Empire in London, The British Soap Awards will air live for the first time in the show’s history. From Pat Phelan’s villainous turn in Coronation Street, to Max’s revenge in EastEnders, tune in to discover which dramatic moments from the past twelve-months deserve one of the night’s prestigious awards.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about The British Soap Awards Live.

When are The British Soap Awards Live on TV?

The British Soap Awards Live kick off at 8pm on Saturday 2nd June on ITV.

What will happen at The British Soap Awards Live?

The soaps go head-to-head, in both the regular categories and a special Greatest Moment award, to celebrate the British Soap Awards’ 20th year.

Coronation Street is the soap to beat this year, leading the pack with 16 nominations, while Connor McIntyre, who plays serial killer Pat Phelan, is up for four prizes: Best Actor, Villain of the Year, Best Male Dramatic Performance and Best Storyline. Corrie’s Lucy Fallon is also up for multiple awards for her role as Bethany Platt.

EastEnders has had a bumpy year, and are relying on Max Branning’s (Jake Wood) revenge plot. They’re also favourites for the special Greatest Moment award, with the famed 2001 “you ain’t my mother” scene.

The night is hosted by Phillip Schofield at The Hackney Empire in London.

What are the nominations for The British Soap Awards Live?

Here’s the full list:

Best British Soap

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Actor

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton, Emmerdale)

Ryan Hawley (Robert Sugden, Emmerdale)

Theo Graham (Hunter McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Actress

Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price, Coronation Street)

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)

Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle, Emmerdale)

Anna Passey (Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks)

Greatest Moment

Richard Hillman drives his family into the canal (Coronation Street, 2003)

Vivien’s rape (Doctors, 2008)

‘You ain’t my mother’ (EastEnders, 2001)

Hotten bypass crash (Emmerdale, 2016)

Jade says goodbye to Alfie (Hollyoaks, 2016)

Villain of the Year

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Ryan Prescott (Liam Slade, Doctors)

Jake Wood (Max Branning, EastEnders)

Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton, Emmerdale)

David Easter (Mac Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best Male Dramatic Performance

Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)

Chris Walker (Rob Hollins, Doctors)

Jake Wood (Max Branning, EastEnders)

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle, Emmerdale)

Ross Adams (Scott Drinkwell, Hollyoaks)

Best Female Dramatic Performance

Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)

Laura Rollins (Ayesha Lee, Doctors)

Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler, EastEnders)

Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle, Emmerdale)

Nadine Mulkerrin (Cleo McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Phelan’s reign of terror (Coronation Street)

‘Consequences’ – Rob Hollins’s PTSD (Doctors)

Karma for Max (EastEnders)

Who Killed Emma? (Emmerdale)

Lily’s self-harm (Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Nicola Thorp (Nicola Rubinstein, Coronation Street)

Reis Bruce (Austin Lonsdale, Doctors)

Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor, EastEnders)

Andrew Scarborough (Graham Foster, Emmerdale)

Lauren McQueen (Lily McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Matilda Freeman (Summer Spellman, Coronation Street)

Maisie Smith (Tiffany Butcher, EastEnders)

Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)

Ela-May Dermican (Leah Barnes, Hollyoaks)

Best On-Screen Partnership

Bhavna Limbachia and Faye Brookes (Rana Nazir and Kate Connor, Coronation Street)

Matthew Chambers and Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Dr Daniel Granger and Dr Zara Carmichael, Doctors)

Lacey Turner and Jake Wood (Stacey Fowler and Max Branning, EastEnders)

Ned Porteous and Andrew Scarborough (Joe Tate and Graham Foster, Emmerdale)

Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Theo Graham (Prince McQueen and Hunter McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best Single Episode

Eva and Aidan’s wedding debacle (Coronation Street)

‘Stop All The Clocks’ (Doctors)

Max’s last stand (EastEnders)

Cain and Faith flashback (Emmerdale)

Three Mothers, Three Daughters (Hollyoaks)

Best Comedy Performance

Louiza Patikas (Moira Pollock, Coronation Street)

Ian Midlane (Al Haskey, Doctors)

Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed, EastEnders)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)

Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Scene of the Year

Advertisement