Jack P Shepherd wins Best Actor at British Soap Awards 2018

The star is recognised for the dramatic David Platt rape storyline

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd has been named Best Actor at this year’s British Soap Awards for his portrayal of David Platt.

Advertisement

Shepherd’s character has been at the centre of a controversial male rape storyline which saw him drugged and assaulted by mechanic Josh Tucker. Audiences and critics have praised Shepherd for his performance in recent months.

The actor beat fellow Corrie star Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan), Emmerdale’s Ryan Hawley (Robert Sugden) and Michael Parr (Ross Barton) an d Hollyoaks’ Theo Graham (Hunter McQueen) to the coveted prize.

The British Soap Awards are being held tonight, Saturday 2 June, at London’s Hackney Empire and being broadcast live on ITV for the first time in the event’s 20 year history.

Advertisement

Shepherd recently discussed the plot with RadioTimes.com along with co-star Julia Goulding, who plays his partner Shona Ramsey, and insisted there would be justice for David in the aftermath of Josh’s crime being reported.