British Soap Awards: Lucy Fallon wins Best Actress

Double victory for the star who also won Best Dramatic Performance

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon has been named Best Actress in this year’s British Soap Awards for her portrayal of troubled Bethany Platt.

It was the second prize of the night for the actress who also won Best Female Dramatic Performance after a tumultuous year for the character in which her character was groomed and abused as part of a sleazy prostitution ring.

The category is one of only four public-voted awards, and follows Fallon’s success in the also-public voted National Television Award for Serial Drama Performance.

Fallon beat fellow Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price), along with EastEnders’ Lacey Turner (Stacey Fowler), Emmerdale’s Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) and Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey (Sienna Blake) to the coveted trophy, won last year by Emmerdale’s Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas).

The British Soap Awards were held tonight, Saturday 2 June, at London’s Hackney Empire, and were broadcast live for the first time in the event’s 20 year history.