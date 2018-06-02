British Soap Awards 2018: Emmerdale crash named best moment in the last 20 years

Emmerdale’s Hotten bypass crash of 2016 has been named the Greatest Moment in the 20 year history of the British Soap Awards at this year’s ceremony.

The spectacular stunt was one of five iconic moments chosen as nominations for a special award to mark two decades of the event, being held tonight, Saturday 2 June, at London’s Hackney Empire and broadcast live for the first time on ITV.

The other nominees were EastEnders’ Kat and Zoe Slater’s showdown from 2001, which included the classic “You ain’t my muvvah!” line, Coronation Street’s Richard Hillman driving the Platts into the canal in the climax to his reign of terror in 2003, Doctors’ hard-hitting Vivien’s rape from 2008, and Hollyoaks’ emotional goodbye from Alfie to dying Jade from 2016.

The Hotten bypass pile-up was acclaimed at the time for it’s ambition and scale, and saw the character of James Barton (Bill Ward) killed off as he felt his death from a bridge onto the traffic below, following a confrontation with troubled wife Emma Barton – who was then murdered a year later by sister-in-law Moira Barton.