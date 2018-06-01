EastEnders: Shakil’s killer arrested as Carmel and Keegan team up – what happens next?

The killer of EastEnders’ knife crime victim Shakil Kazemi has been arrested after his mum Carmel and best friend Keegan Baker reported the prime suspect to the police, with Keegan rejecting a reprisal attack at the last minute.

The soap’s harrowing knife crime storyline was building to Keegan taking a personal revenge when he obtained information on who had murdered his mate – and left him fighting for his life – after a gang stormed Albert Square.

Taking Shaki’s grieving mum Carmel to the block of flats where the gang live in tonight’s episode (Friday 1 June), the tormented teen pointed out Bruno, the gang leader and perpetrator that fatally stabbed the Kazemi lad and told her he was prepared to make things even.

Desperate to stop the cycle of violence, Carmel begged Keegan not to resort to more acts of aggression that could end more lives and put him in prison, so the pair agreed to report Bruno to the police, who soon turned up to arrest him.

Later at the police station after giving statements, there were emotional scenes as Carmel faced Bruno’s shocked mother Sophie, oblivious to her son’s crime and horrified at the damage he’d done. Carmel calmly showed support and sympathy towards Sophie, as the consequences of the knife attack on all the families involved was keenly felt.

Next week, the hard-hitting storyline continues as Keegan struggles in the aftermath of the ordeal. “He’s not very good at showing emotion and keeps things under wraps,” teases Zack Morris of his character’s immediate future. “Keegan is going to be a lot more emotional, there’s a lot less bravado and front from now on. It’s not something you can just move on from.”

Viewers will see Carmel decide to honour her son’s memory with an anti-knife campaign hoping she can prevent any more parents going through what she has endured. But will her crusade help her heal, or remind her of what she’s lost?

