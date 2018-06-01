Coronation Street: Phelan DEAD! Anna stabs the cobbles villain in dramatic exit – Connor McIntyre reacts

Coronation Street serial killer Pat Phelan is dead – murdered by Anna Windass who made a surprise comeback to the cobbles for one last showdown with her mortal enemy, who almost claimed two other victims.

Tonight’s action-packed episode (Friday 1 June) was the finale to a dramatic week in Corrie which aired nightly in a post-watershed 9pm slot between Britain’s Got Talent live shows, and focused on the homicidal handyman’s return, having faked his death in March, to exact his revenge on the people who crossed him.

Following a tense stand-off at number 11, it was revealed he had shot daughter Nicola Rubinstein by accident who he then carried to the bistro forcing GP Ali Neeson to save her, right in the middle of his mum Michelle Connor’s wedding to Robert Preston.

As Phelan put the bistro on lockdown, he took terrified bride Michelle hostage into the kitchen where he was stunned to find old enemy Anna Windass, who had secretly sneaked back to the street having planned with son Gary to be part of his doomed plot to teach Phelan a lesson.

Anna stabbed Pat, who then shot Michelle, but the game was finally up for the bad boy builder – with Anna standing over him triumphantly telling him she’d finally won, he pulled the knife out before dying. And just to reassure the audience there were to be no more Lazarus moments, we had a close-up of Phelan’s corpse being zipped up in a bodybag as Anna made peace with Eileen, who watched as he was stretchered out of their lives…

“Viewers deserved this pay off,” reflected Connor McIntyre on the demise of one of the street’s most compelling and popular villains in years. “We’ve taken them on a five year odyssey, frustrated them, entertained them and delighted them in equal measure so it had to reach a conclusion. It had to square the circle in terms of the Anna story, she had to be involved to put those scales in balance.

“He is a very dark piece of work, and wants to keep control even until the very end by taking the knife out of his own chest. Phelan gives Anna a little snigger before his eyes go and really, nobody has won. The snigger is about him going out on his terms. In his narcissism and his love for control, he knows he has traumatised them all.”

Phelan’s five-year reign of terror encompassed four fatalities, holding one of his victims hostage in a cellar for nine months, rape, assault, faking his death, framing Anna and putting her behind bars, attempting to frame teenager Seb Franklin for murder, almost being drowned in concrete in an attempt to conceal his killings, to this week’s last stand where he shot two more unlucky locals, including his own daughter.

“Will I miss Pat Phelan?” contemplates McIntyre, “I am never going to escape him – and I am very happy about that! He is a treat to play and offered up so many possibilities. But I’ll continue working in my art studio, the Alamo in Plymouth, and am signed up for the Manchester pants so me and Les Dennis will be playing the ugly sisters in Cinderella – the perfect antidote!”

