Coronation Street: “It was time for Phelan to go – the soap gods have spoken!” Connor McIntyre reacts to brutal exit

Coronation Street street baddie Pat Phelan is dead, stabbed by his arch-enemy Anna Windass in the climax of a dramatic week on the cobbles that saw the villain return to Weatherfield seeking violent revenge on the people who crossed him.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Connor McIntyre praised his character’s epic exit, calling it: “The send-off viewers deserved. It touched on everyone who’s life he affected, and saw him subjected to things he’d subjected others to.”

As Pat had already come back from the dead once already after seemingly falling to his death into the sea after a showdown with wife Eileen Grimshaw back in March, McIntyre was pleased the audience had a definite full-stop on his time in the show as we saw his corpse zipped up in a body bag.

“We joked about showing him opening one eye, but it was a fit time for that story to end. The idea he might be floating around I don’t think is useful for anyone. The soap gods have spoken – time to pay the account!”

Phelan’s demise is sure to spark more debate about Corrie’s focus on darker storylines under producer Kate Oates, but McIntyre is full of praise for the outgoing show runner, which his alter ego has been a central part of.

“I have to thank (former producer) Stuart Blackburn for bringing me in, but my time here will be associated with Kate’s tenure which I’m very proud of. There’s been some powerful stuff – Aidan’s storyline, Lucy Fallon’s work, Kym Marsh’s work, it’s been one big story after another.

“I know it’s tested people at times and there have been questions of ‘is it too dark?’ As a pre-watershed show we have taken it close to the edge and really pushed the boundaries. Some of the work stands up with any drama on television at the moment. I feel privileged to have been here at this time.”

