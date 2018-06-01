Accessibility Links

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

What number do you need to call to vote on Britain's Got Talent? Can you vote on the app? We have all the details right here...

The Ratpackers on Britain's Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent is LIVE every night this week, with 40 acts competing across five semi-finals – and that means that we will finally be able to have our say on this year’s acts.

But how can you vote? What are the numbers you need? Find out below…

These are the eight semi-finalists performing on Fridayday’s live semi-final, but remember the vote doesn’t open until the end of the show. We’ll be adding the phone numbers as we get them…

DeMille and Muoneke: Landline – 09020 44 24 01 Mobile – 6 44 24 01

The Ratpackers on Britain's Got Talent
The Ratpackers on Britain’s Got Talent (Syco/Thames/ITV)

Lexie and Christopher: Landline – 09020 44 24 02 Mobile – 6 44 24 02

Lexie and Christopher on Britain's Got Talent

Micky P Kerr: Landline – 09020 44 24 03 Mobile – 6 44 24 03

Britain's Got Talent Micky P Kerr

Sarah Llwellyn: Landline – 09020 44 24 04 Mobile – 6 44 24 04

Sarah Llwellyn

Bring It North: Landline – 09020 44 24 05 Mobile – 6 44 24 05

Made Up North on Britain's Got Talent

Mandy Muden: Landline – 09020 44 24 06 Mobile – 6 44 24 06

Mandy Muden on Britain's Got Talent

Father Ray Kelly: Landline – 09020 44 24 07 Mobile – 6 44 24 07

Britain's Got Talent Father Ray Kelly

Giang Brothers: Landline – 09020 44 24 08 Mobile – 6 44 24 08

How do I vote on Britain’s Got Talent?

Each night, eight acts will perform and it’s down to the viewers who will continue through to the Britain’s Got Talent final. You can vote using the phone numbers provided or via the the official Britain’s Got Talent app.

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here and the Android app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

The BGT vote opens at the end of the first live show, and then closes during the results show that follows at 9.30pm.

What are the voting terms and conditions?

Voting terms and conditions for Britain’s Got Talent have yet to be issued, but once they are we’ll have them here.

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week at 7:30pm on ITV

