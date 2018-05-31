With the newspapers filled with stories of spy poisoning, faked deaths, hooliganism and, of course, the imminent World Cup, the BBC is sending one of its most acerbic comedians, Frankie Boyle, to Russia.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2’s documentary Frankie Goes to Russia.

What time is Frankie Goes to Russia on TV?

Frankie Goes to Russia is on 9pm on BBC2 on Sunday 3rd June.

What’s the show about?

“On the eve of the World Cup, relations between Russia and Britain are so bad, that nothing I say could make them any worse.” So opens the latest trailer for Frankie Goes to Russia, waspish comic Frankie Boyle’s latest documentary, which hopes to investigate just how much the ‘beautiful game means to this [Russia’s] beautiful democracy”.

The comedian visits several of the upcoming tournament’s host cities, uncovering Soviet-era ‘drunk tanks’ in anticipation of rowdy crowds. He also records a World Cup rap, and meets come of the sword-swishing Cossacks who are set to police the stadia.

Can I watch the trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.