New Hamilton tickets to go on sale for London West End dates

Everything you need to know about going to see Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical on the West End stage

Hamilton is one of the hottest musicals of the decade. Described by our RadioTimes.com reviewer as “faultless”, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton has proved as hugely popular in the West End as it has on Broadway.

And a new batch of tickets for London performances is set to go on sale on Monday 4th June 2018 at 12 noon GMT.

The new tickets will cover dates up until Saturday 30th March 2019. See details of how to get your hands on them below…

Where can I get tickets?

Make your bid for a date with Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London through the official ticketing site TicketMaster.co.uk.

Can I buy resold tickets?

No. Resale of Hamilton tickets is strictly forbidden. Don’t even be tempted, because all tickets resold will be result in the entire original booking being cancelled and anyone holding the tickets will be refused admission

There are several other ways you can be in with a chance of getting tickets;

