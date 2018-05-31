How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

What number do you need to call to vote on Britain's Got Talent? Can you vote on the app? We have all the details right here...

Britain’s Got Talent is LIVE every night this week, with 40 acts competing across five semi-finals – and that means that we will finally be able to have our say on this year’s acts.

Advertisement

But how can you vote? What are the numbers you need? Find out below…

These are the eight semi-finalists performing on Thursday’s live semi-final, but remember the vote doesn’t open until the end of the show. We’ll be adding the phone numbers as we get them…

Sascha Williams

Sascha Williams was branded “mad” by Ant McPartlin after his death-defying BGT audition.

Amy Marie Borg

The 16-year-old student from Malta sung classical piece Nella Fantasia in her first audition. She marks herself as nine on a scale of one to 10 of nerves, but will her performance be confident?

Noel James

In his first audition, Noel, a 52-year-old exam invigilator and comedian from Wales, brought a guitar on stage – before promptly putting it down and performing without it.

What are Baba Yega? Even after watching their performance we’re still not sure. They’re Belgian dance/performance artists who are mildly terrifying to say the least…

Olena Uutai

All we’ll say about Olena’s act is that she makes a lot of horse noises. You have been warned.

Marty Putz

In his first audition, inventor and comedian Marty covered Simon in toilet roll. What else is there to know?

DVJ (Diversity Junior)

A dance group guided by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo – who won the competition back in 2009.

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

How do I vote on Britain’s Got Talent?

Each night, eight acts will perform and it’s down to the viewers who will continue through to the Britain’s Got Talent final. You can vote using the phone numbers provided or via the the official Britain’s Got Talent app.

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here and the Android app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

The BGT vote opens at the end of the first live show, and then closes during the results show that follows at 9.30pm.

What are the voting terms and conditions?

Voting terms and conditions for Britain’s Got Talent have yet to be issued, but once they are we’ll have them here.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week at 7:30pm on ITV