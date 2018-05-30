Everyone felt VERY awkward watching that Witness for the Prosecution sex scene with their relatives

An Agatha Christie mystery, an adorable cat and AAAH! A coughing Toby Jones sex scene!

Viewers of the first of the two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic play The Witness for the Prosecution spat out their collective turkey sandwiches.

And it wasn’t because of the gruesome killings or a blood-lapping cat. No, viewers tuning in for a festive murder mystery had to avert their gran’s eyes during a sex scene with a very coughy Toby Jones.

Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.

bbc could have warned me that #witnessfortheprosecution would have so much sex in, Nans horrified and i've never been so embarrassed 😩😩😩😩😩 — jeni (@_jeni_d) December 26, 2016

#witnessfortheprosecution could do without the sex, the in-laws are here. — Andrew Davies (@Drewdavies123) December 26, 2016

Errr.. . Did Agatha Christie write that bit? (rough, unconsenting, coughing sex) #witnessfortheprosecution ? — Caitlin (@grimbletweets) December 26, 2016

A Toby Jones sex scene is just what I didn't need at Christmas #witnessfortheprosecution — Michael. (@miguelhunter) December 26, 2016

The BBC should have issued a statement before #witnessfortheprosecution that this adaptation was not suitable to watch with Grandparents. — Love, Ollie (@OllieCharles) December 26, 2016

Well the family and I weren't expecting that from the Christmas Agatha Christie 😳 #witnessfortheprosecution — Rebecca Jones (@Rebe_Jones) December 26, 2016

Does anyone recall a time when the BBC's Boxing Day family treat didn't involve Kim Cattrall on a retro shagathon? #witnessfortheprosecution — KateMaltby (@KateMaltby) December 26, 2016

forever singing 'sex cough' to the tune of Soft Cell's 'sex dwarf' from now on #witnessfortheprosecution — outstanding feature (@ssempreliberaa) December 26, 2016

Well, you were warned, guys…

Watching new Agatha Christie, announcer says “may contain scenes of a sexual nature” and whole family freezes #witnessfortheprosecution — Surrie (@littlebrightone) December 26, 2016

Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies before the final episode. And maybe take Gran to another room…