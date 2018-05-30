Emmerdale: Charity’s secret son – more big twists emerge

We found out who adopted him, and that another baby is on the way…

Emmerdale has revealed more about the fate of Charity Dingle’s son she believed died at birth 27 years ago, along with a new bombshell from her abuser DI Bails after a showdown where she told him about her teenage pregnancy.

Yesterday’s flashback episode showed 14 year-old Charity forced to work as a prostitute by corrupt cop Mark Bails as part of his sleazy underage sex ring, resulting in her falling pregnant and escaping to give birth in hospital under a fake name.

Doctors battled to save the newborn’s life when complications arose but when it looked like the tot hadn’t made it, panicked Charity fled the hospital and never returned – not realising the child survived.

Tonight’s episode saw Charity track down Irene Stocks, the midwife who looked after her back in 1990 when she was a scared, vulnerable pregnant teenager. Charity hoped she’d remember her and have information on what happened to her baby, and if there was any physical evidence to prove he was Bails’s son so he could be prosecuted for rape.

Irene claimed Charity had the wrong person as she was on a secondment from the hospital at that time, just as a stunned Charity faced Bails who was at the hospital for an ante natal appointment with his pregnant wife – horrified her abuser was having another child, Charity told him about her teenage pregnancy and later decided it was time to involve the police and report Bails for his crimes.

The episode ended with Irene the midwife back at home pulling out a document that revealed she had been lying earlier and had actually adopted Charity’s baby herself.

Adoption papers for ‘Ryan Stocks’ from 26 years ago confirm the child’s fate following today’s announcement James Moore has been cast as Ryan and would be making his debut next week when the character is reunited with his biological mum.

But why did Ryan’s adoptive mother lie to Charity? Will Bails turn out to be his father? And will the corrupt cop finally end up behind bars?

