How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

What number do you need to call to vote on Britain's Got Talent? Can you vote on the app? We have all the details right here...

Britain's Got Talent - Rise - Hollie Booth

Britain’s Got Talent is LIVE every night this week, with 40 acts competing across five semi-finals – and that means that we will finally be able to have our say on this year’s acts.

But how can you vote? What are the numbers you need? Find out below…

These are the eight semi-finalists performing on Tuesday’s first live semi-final, but remember the vote doesn’t open until the end of the show. We’ll be adding the phone numbers as we get them…

Acrocadabra

Landlines: 09020 44 24 01 Mobiles: 6 44 24 01

Spotlight on Britain's Got Talent

The dance group from Birmingham are aged between nine and 17 and perform a dance and acrobatics routine with some magic tricks.

DMU Gospel Choir

Landlines: 09020 44 24 02Mobiles: 6 44 24 02

©Syco/Thames

The gospel choir last sang a medley of “I Will Follow Him/ Oh Happy Day”.

Marc Spelmann – Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer

Landlines: 09020 44 24 03 Mobiles: 6 44 24 03

Marc Spelmann - Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2018
Marc Spelmann – Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent 2018 (ITV)

Mr Uekusa

Landlines: 09020 44 24 04 Mobiles: 6 44 24 04

©Syco/Thames

Mr Uekusa performs table cloth tricks whilst naked. Because why not.

Aleksandar Mileusnic

Landlines: 09020 44 24 ?? Mobiles: 6 44 24 05

Britain's Got Talent Aleksandar Mileusnic

The 23-year-old council worker and singer from Stevenage performed a swing version of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes in his first audition.

Robert White

Landlines: 09020 44 24 ?? Mobiles: 6 44 24 06

©Syco/Thames

The music teacher from West Sussex performs musical comedy.

Rise Unbroken

Landlines: 09020 44 24 ?? Mobiles: 6 44 24 ??

This group of dancers are aged between 10 -24 years old. The group performed a dance with wheelchairs to help one of the members, Hollie Booth, get back into dancing following injuries she sustained during the Manchester terror attack in 2017.

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts – Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer

Landlines: 09020 44 24 ?? Mobiles: 6 44 24 ??

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain's Got Talent
Gruffydd Wyn Roberts on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

How do I vote on Britain’s Got Talent?

Each night, eight acts will perform and it’s down to the viewers who will continue through to the Britain’s Got Talent final. You can vote using the phone numbers provided or via the the official Britain’s Got Talent app.

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here and the Android app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

At the moment, we don’t know how long the vote will remain open on Britain’s Got Talent. Once it’s announced, we will be updating this page.

What are the voting terms and conditions?

Voting terms and conditions for Britain’s Got Talent have yet to be issued, but once they are we’ll have them here.

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week at 7:30pm on ITV

