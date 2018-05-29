EastEnders: grieving Carmel launches a knife surrender campaign

Carmel Kazemi looks set to launch a campaign to get knives off the streets in the wake of the tragic death of her son Shakil. Following a heart to heart with Shakil, EastEnders matriarch Carmel will be seen putting a home-made knife surrender bin in the community centre.

By Thursday, Ian is offering to help Carmel with her campaign by arranging a meeting with the local MP. But Carmel is left fearing that with officialdom now getting involved, Walford’s teenagers will be discouraged from handing in their weapons.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 8 June will see Carmel answering questions from concerned locals about the knife amnesty, only to start buckling under the pressure. Will she be able to reassure her neighbours? Is her grief for Shakil set to overwhelm her? And are her efforts to rid the community of knife crime set to backfire?

