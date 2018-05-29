Coronation Street: Rosie’s on This Morning! Helen Flanagan on Holly, Phil and her cobbles exit

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan makes a – hopefully – temporary exit from Weatherfield next week to accommodate her real-life maternity leave, but while the actress looks forward to the arrival of her second child her character Rosie Webster is embroiled in a suitably comedic exit storyline that involves a drugs bust, an sleazy ex-boyfriend and an appearance on the This Morning sofa complete with cameo from presenters Phil and Holly as themselves.

Advertisement

Before she waves farewell to the street, Flanagan reveals what we can expect from Rosie’s star-studded goodbye…

How does Rosie’s ex-boyfriend Antoine come back into her life?

Gemma has helped Rosie get a modelling job by pretending to be her agent, then she sees Antonie’s name on the call sheet and it all turns sour. He was her boyfriend in LA, who planted drugs on her when she flew back to Weatherfield and got her in a lot of trouble. He’d told her they were just sweet treats for his friend and because Rosie’s very naive she believed him.

Does she want to back of the shoot when she realises that Antoine is there?

Rosie’s very nervous, and anyone in their right mind would run a mile from a known drug dealer, especially after she lost all his drugs in the end! Really she should back out of the shoot but instead Rosie decides she wants this job and she’ll front it out.

On the day how does Rosie find herself in the middle of another drugs plot?

When she turns up at the photo shoot she clocks that another other model called Olivia is hanging round Antoine and they’re going out together. She basically susses out he has planted drugs on Olivia like he did to Rosie.

Instead of going to the police Rosie decides to play Antoine at is own game, but what is her plan?

So Rosie pals up with Olivia, tells her what Antoine did to her and she’s mortified to realise she has been used. Rosie has a brainwave to substitute the drugs for icing sugar and give these to the drug dealers instead to mess up Antoine’s arrangement, then plant the real drugs on Antoine so that when he goes back to LA he gets caught… What could possibly go wrong?!

So does Rosie’s plan work out?

Of course it doesn’t go to plan – Antoine catches Rosie and Gemma in the act, and they end up in a bit of trouble.

There’s a drugs bust at the factory and Rosie gets invited to go on This Morning – how does she feel about her TV appearance?

It basically makes her life, it’s the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to Rosie.

Was it fun to film with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby?

It was really fun to film. Everybody loves Holly and Phil, whenever I’ve met them they’ve been so kind. I think everyone will enjoy watching the scenes they’re very funny, it was great going on the show in character as Rosie rather than as Helen.

What did you think of Rosie’s departure storyline for your maternity leave?

It’s so much fun, and very typically Rosie. I’ve really enjoyed doing all the comedy since I’ve been back, and the great thing about this storyline is it leaves it open for me to return after the baby.

How have you hidden your bump on screen?

Lots of floaty dresses that fall really well over the bump, using different angles and hiding it with Rosie’s big pink handbags!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.