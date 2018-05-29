Accessibility Links

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

What number do you need to call to vote on Britain's Got Talent? Can you vote on the app? We have all the details right here...

Britain’s Got Talent is going LIVE tonight, and that means that we will finally be able to have our say on this year’s acts.

But how can you vote? What are the numbers you need? Find out below…

These are the 8 semi-finalists performing on Monday’s first live semi-final, but remember the vote doesn’t open until the end of the show

Cali Swing – Landlines: 09020 44 24 01 Mobiles: 6 44 24 01

Britain's Got Talent Cali Swing

Lifford Shillingford – Landlines: 09020 44 24 02 Mobiles: 6 44 24 02

Lifford Shillingford

Shameer Rayes – Landlines: 09020 44 24 03 Mobiles: 6 44 24 03

Shameer Rayes on Britain's Got Talent

Maddox – Landlines: 09020 44 24 04 Mobiles: 6 44 24 04

Britain's Got Talent Maddox

Ellie and Jeki – Landlines: 09020 44 24 05 Mobiles: 6 44 24 05

Britain's Got Talent Ellie and Jeki

Lost Voice Guy – Landlines: 09020 44 24 06 Mobiles: 6 44 24 06

Matt Johnson – Landlines: 09020 44 24 07 Mobiles: 6 44 24 07

Matt Johnson on Britain's Got Talent

The D-Day Darlings – Landlines: 09020 44 24 08 Mobiles: 6 44 24 08

Britain's Got Talent The D-Day Darlings

How do I vote on Britain’s Got Talent? What are the phone numbers?

Each night, eight acts will perform and it’s down to the viewers who will continue through to the Britain’s Got Talent final. So if you want to see an act succeed, don’t forget to vote!

You will also be able to vote for your favourite performer via the official Britain’s Got Talent app.

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here and the Android app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

At the moment, we don’t know how long the vote will remain open on Britain’s Got Talent. Once it’s announced, we will be updating this page.

What are the voting terms and conditions?

Voting terms and conditions for Britain’s Got Talent have yet to be issued, but once they are we’ll have them here.

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week on ITV

