Britain’s Got Talent comedian Nick Page is a former Escape to the Country presenter

The stand-up fronted a series of the BBC daytime show in 2002 – and now he's a comedian auditioning for BGT

Comedian Nick Page is the latest stand-up to take on the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

But who is he and what do you know him from? Well if you were a daytime TV fan circa 2002, you could well recognise him from the BBC’s Escape to the Country.

Stand-up comic Nick Page is based in Gloucestershire. He was notably crowned English Comedian of the Year in 2017.

Since starting comedy in 2001, all because of a stag do bet, he has performed in more than 30 countries “doing all the terrible gigs that an unknown stand-up comic plays.”

He was an estate agent before fully committing himself to comedy, which led him to present BBC’s hit property show Escape to the Country in 2002.

He’s had a pretty successful career thus far, recently performing to a sold-out crowd at the Edinburgh Festival.

However, he states that “it’s time to make a move and see if I’m good enough” since he and his new spouse soon want to have kids. For him, Britain’s Got Talent is “about validation and people saying ‘you’re good enough – you can do this.’”

Can’t get enough of Nick Page’s audition? Watch more of his stand-up below…

