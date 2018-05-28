Accessibility Links

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

What number do you need to call to vote on Britain's Got Talent? Can you vote on the app? We have all the details right here...

Britain's Got Talent Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell

Britain’s Got Talent is going LIVE tonight, and that means that we will finally be able to have our say on this year’s acts.

But how can you vote? What are the numbers you need?

How do I vote on Britain’s Got Talent? What are the phone numbers?

Each night, eight acts will perform and it’s down to the viewers who will continue through to the Britain’s Got Talent final. So if you want to see an act succeed, don’t forget to vote!

You can vote by calling a number specific to the act you want to save – and when those numbers are revealed, we will have them right here.

You will also be able to vote for your favourite performer via the official Britain’s Got Talent app.

These are the 8 semi-finalists performing on Monday’s first live semi-final:

Lifford Shillingford – Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer

Lifford Shillingford

Lost Voice Guy

Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson on Britain's Got Talent

The D-Day Darlings

Britain's Got Talent The D-Day Darlings

Ellie and Jeki

Britain's Got Talent Ellie and Jeki

Shameer Rayes

Shameer Rayes on Britain's Got Talent

Cali Swing

Britain's Got Talent Cali Swing

Maddox

Britain's Got Talent Maddox

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here and the Android app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

At the moment, we don’t know how long the vote will remain open on Britain’s Got Talent. Once it’s announced, we will be updating this page.

What are the voting terms and conditions?

Voting terms and conditions for Britain’s Got Talent have yet to be issued, but once they are we’ll have them here.

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week on ITV

