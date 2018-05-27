Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Kym Marsh left bruised filming Michelle’s bloodbath shooting

Marsh's character is set to be injured by Pat Phelan in dramatic scenes to be shown next week

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has revealed that she was left with bruises after filming scenes that see her character Michelle Connor shot on her wedding day by Weatherfield villain Pat Phelan.

“The bloodbath was a whole day’s filming. It was long and tiring and, by the end of it, I was bruised,” the actress reveals in a new video.

Michelle will become involved in Phelan’s reign of terror when he storms the Bistro, which just happens to be the venue for Michelle and Robert’s nuptials. Already carrying a casualty, Phelan will be seen demanding that Ali administer first aid.

But in a bid to coerce the GP into acting, Phelan ends up grabbing Michelle and locking himself in the kitchen. As the police surround the Bistro, a gunshot rings out and Michelle is left lying in a pool of her own blood.

“It was very physical and I was quite tired,” adds Marsh. “There were scenes where I had to struggle with Phelan and throw myself against the freezer door. You do get bruised. At the end of the day, I got into my car, looked in the mirror and saw that I was still deathly grey and covered in tears. I drove home like that!”

Fans will have to wait and see to discover who makes it through the siege at the Bistro in one piece, though with Marsh having recently signed a new contract, it seems likely that Michelle will eventually recover from her injuries.

Writing in OK! last week, the star commented: “I’m really pleased to announce I’ve signed to Corrie for another year. It’s great to know that I’ll be there for another 12 months doing what I love and being with my friends.”

