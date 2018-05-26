Home and Away: will Robbo leave Summer Bay behind?

Home and Away’s Robbo has a big decision to make when a visit from an old face makes him consider leaving Summer Bay and rejoining the police force – after all the drama he’s faced, does the troubled hunk want to return to his old life?

After months of suffering from amnesia and believing he used to a psychotic hitman, Robbo went on trial for murder but was sensationally seized from the courtroom by cops who revealed the truth about his past – that he was actually an undercover federal agent called Ryan Shaw, whose hitman alter ego Beckett Reid was part of his cover story.

Despite not being technically responsible for his aggressive actions that led to pregnant Kat Chapman’s death, many members of the community have struggled to forgive Robbo, especially her ex-partner Ash who was the father of the baby.

So after an awkward exchange with Tori Morgan, one of his few friends in the town, he calls ex-colleague Lance and asks if he can take up his old role in the feds. Curious as to why he’s considering leaving the Bay after trying to make a life there, Robbo reveals he doesn’t know if he – or his enemies – can ever move on, but is getting his feds badge back on a backward step? And with their burgeoning friendship on the verge of blossoming into something more, will Tori let Robbo go?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 4 June on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

