Emmerdale: watch Amelia discover that Dan is not her dad – see the full scene

Emmerdale has released footage of a brand-new scene showing the moment that Amelia realises that Dan is not her father. The teen is to discover the truth all next Friday when she watches a video of Dan discussing the sensitive matter – but you can get a sneak peek look at realisation dawning for Amelia right here.

The paternity bombshell is dropped after Amelia starts filming for her blog and leaves the recording on after being interrupted by Dan and Kerry. But it isn’t long before she’s watching the footage and hearing the truth over her laptop speakers.

The big question now is: how will Amelia react to this shocking news? And could this revelation end up blowing the Spencer family apart?

