Coronation Street: Pat Phelan bludgeoned in shock showdown with Gary – see the scene

Gary Windass will take a big risk in next week’s Coronation Street after tracking a murderous Pat Phelan down to his caravan in Abergele.

Gary’s actions look set to be the catalyst for a week of high-profile episodes that will stripped across the week at 9.00pm. And in this sneak-peek look at Monday’s drama, you can see exactly what happens when Pat and Gary come face to face again.

As fans have already seen, Gary and his mate Joe have laid eyes upon Phelan, who – up to this point – had been presumed dead following a previous showdown with wife Eileen.

And when Gary lets himself into Phelan’s caravan, it isn’t long before the pair are slugging it out, with Pat gaining the upper hand when he throws his attacker onto a sofa and starts to choke him.

But, just when it looks as though this could be it for Gary, his buddy Joe storms in and attacks Phelan, knocking him unconscious.

As has already been revealed by ITV, Gary is then set to take Phelan back to the street and hold him captive. But, according to actor Connor McIntyre, Gary has made the wrong move entirely:

“Gary really should have just told the police where Phelan was hiding, but fate has dictated this whole thing to be resolved where it started – on the cobbles, full circle. Gary and his army mate Joe have trapped Phelan, as he has done to other people, and that won’t go down well. They are pushing all the wrong buttons!”

