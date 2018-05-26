Britain’s Got Talent 2018: Who are brothers Shaquille and Shameer Rayes?

Here's everything you need to know about the Rayes brothers auditioning on BGT

Family who perform together stay together. Or in the case of brothers Shaquille and Shameer Rayes, family who perform one after another on Britain’s Got Talent stay together.

Brothers Shaquille, 20, and Shameer Rayes, 19, hail from Manchester. Shaquille auditioned first with his original song ‘Crescent,’ dedicated to their father who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Shameer then followed with a solo dance routine about a doll coming to life.

Although they bear a remarkable resemblance to one another, Shaquille and Shameer are not twins – even naming their performance duo “NoTTwins.” Together they write and perform original urban pop songs which they post on their YouTube channel, NoTTwinsUK.

Can’t get enough of them? Watch them collaborate in an original song here:

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week on ITV