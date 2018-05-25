When is The Biggest Weekend on TV? What time is it, and who are the acts?

Everything you need to know about BBC festival The Biggest Weekend

As Glastonbury takes a sabbatical, the BBC are pulling out all the stops on their musical spectacular The Biggest Weekend, a cross-genre festival formerly known as Radio 1’s Big Weekend. The likes of Sam Smith, Liam Gallagher, Taylor Swift and Florence and the Machine are all set to perform over the four days.

Advertisement

The multi-venue event is also aired across a number of the Beeb’s channels, so we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the festival coverage and the best acts to catch.

Here’s how to watch the BBC’s The Biggest Weekend.

When is The Biggest Weekend?

The dates for The Biggest Weekend are Friday 25th May – Monday 28th May.

When is the festival on the radio?

Coverage of the festival airs on Radio 1, 2, 3 and 6 Music from Saturday to Monday at various times, with the four locations – Belfast, Perth, Coventry and Swansea – playing host to different stations.

Singleton Park in Swansea, Wales, will host Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network; both Scone Palace in Perth, Scotland, and the War Memorial Park in Coventry will see Radio 2 and Radio 3 attending; and Titanic Slipways, Belfast, Northern Ireland will host 6 Music.

What time is The Biggest Weekend on TV?

The coverage kicks off on Friday 25th May on BBC4 at 7:30pm, with what reads like a lineup from Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, with acts including Beck, the Breeders and Orbital performing in Belfast.

On Saturday 26th May the BBC are rolling out the big guns, with Ed Sheeran, in Swansea, (BBC1, 6:45pm) Sam Smith (BBC2, 9pm) and Emile Sande, in Perth, (BBC2, 7:45pm) headlining. Coverage on BBC2 begins 4:30pm and at 6:45pm on BBC1.

Meanwhile BBC4 continues to court the 6 Music contingent, with Simple Minds (8pm ) Franz Fedinand (9pm) and Underworld (10pm) all set to perform. Their coverage kicks off at 7pm.

On Sunday 27th May coverage begins from 4:30pm on BBC2; 7pm on BBC4; and 7:30pm on BBC1.

Taylor Swift headlines BBC1’s set, while over on BBC2 Demi Lovato, Florence and the Machine and Camila Cabello perform.

Later in the evening, Jo Whiley, recently announced as the first woman to present Radio 2 drive time in 20 years, invites Liam Gallagher to the main stage at 10pm. Billy Ocean ( 7pm ) stars over on BBC4, as do Snow Patrol.

Florence and the Machine, who are due to release their latest album High as Hope on the 29th June, are likely to perform a few new songs, including their latest single Hunger.

Monday 28th May will see a winding down for many viewers, with a classical/jazz themed lineup for Bank Holiday Monday. Nigel Kennedy, the virtuoso violinist, will close the festival with music from Jimi Hendrix to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at 8:30pm on BBC4.

Advertisement

Who’s presenting The Biggest Weekend?

The starry roster of presenters over the weekend includes Graham Norton, Trevor Nelson, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Nick Grimshaw, Huw Stephens, Clara Amfo and Alice Levine.