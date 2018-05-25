When is Grammar Schools: Who Will Get In? on TV?

Everything you need to know about the new BBC2 series which looks at children sitting the 11-plus

A disbelieving ten-year-old from south-east London realising that they’ve failed to get into their local grammar school is just one of the stark moments that makes this new series so moving to watch.

Advertisement

The show follows four children as they prepare for and then sit the 11-plus, the exam needed to gain entry into British grammar schools.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2’s new series Grammar Schools: Who Will Get In?

What time is Grammar Schools: Who Will Get In on TV?

Grammar Schools: Who Will Get In? is at 9pm on Tuesdays on BBC2.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the 30 second clip below.

What’s the series about?

The series was filmed over one term at three schools in Bexley, which has a fully selective education system. Following children and teachers, the show investigates how selection impacts on education. In the show’s trailer, children express their anxieties about the exam – which only a reported 25 per cent of applicants pass – including the fear of being “a big failure [in life]” and of being separated from friends.

“We’re trying to find the good minds and foster and nurture those,” Townley Grammar School head Desmond Deehan says. But the show also addresses the imbalance between the more affluent children, whose parents can afford private tuition for the exam, and the children from poorer backgrounds – one girl is kept awake the night before the exam as her nephew, whom she shares a bedroom with, cries into the early hours.

Advertisement

Grammar Schools: Who Will Get In? is at 9pm on Tuesdays on BBC2