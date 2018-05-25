EastEnders: Shane Richie teases permanent return for Alfie Moon

Shane Richie’s surprise return to EastEnders as Alfie Moon had fans reeling after Thursday 24 May’s doof-doof revealed he was Hayley Slater’s mystery man.

A new picture from tonight’s episode shows Alfie point accusingly at Hayley, making it look like he’s not very pleased to see her. The instalment promises to reveal more on where Alfie’s been, why he’s meeting up with Hayley in secret, possibly if he’s the father of her baby, and what exactly happened between him and wife Kat in Spain that tore their marriage apart.

Richie confirmed he was only back for these two episodes, kept as a surprise for fans until he appeared on screen, but when asked what the future holds for the much-loved character beyond that, he revealed another stint was very much on the cards – although as viewers will see, things are pretty complicated for Mr Moon…

“I think it is fair to say that Alfie will be back again, but how and when is a question the bosses can answer, I can’t say too much just yet. As people will see from Friday’s episode, Alfie’s return is surprising for more than a few reasons. For him it actually raises more questions than what he came back for!”

Speculation is rife he’s had a fling with Kat’s cousin Hayley which resulted in her pregnancy, which she has not revealed to the rest of the Slaters. What effect would this potential bombshell have on the clan? Could Alfie’s next appearance be in October when Hayley confirmed her baby was due?

