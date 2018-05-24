How to get presale tickets for Lauryn Hill’s UK tour 2018

The singer is marking the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with concerts in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London

Lauryn Hill is to mark the 20th anniversary of her seminal album with a UK tour.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was her first and only solo album, and included the hits “Everything is Everything” and “Doo-Wop (That Thing)”

She will kick off the UK leg of her anniversary tour in Glasgow on Friday 23 November 2018, before heading to Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Radio Times readers can buy presale tickets from 9am on Thursday 24 May by clicking here. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 24 May.

Hill first found fame in the early 90s as the only female member of The Fugees, whose biggest hit was Killing Me Softly.

Released in 1998, her solo album was nominated for 10 Grammy awards and went on to win five. It’s gone platinum eight times.

Dates in full:

23 November 2018 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

26 November 2018 – Manchester Arena

27 November 2018 – Birmingham Arena

3 December 2018 – The O2 Arena, London