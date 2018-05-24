Hollyoaks: Luke discovers Mandy’s affair – and tells her their marriage is over!

Hollyoaks’ Luke Morgan has discovered wife Mandy has been cheating on him since their wedding night three months ago – but still doesn’t know the identity of her secret lover being is his best mate Darren Osborne. Yet…

Finding saucy messages on the iPad Mandy has been exchanging with a contact called ‘The Gym’ in tonight’s E4 instalment, frustrated Luke tormented himself before finally biting the bullet and confronting his other half, who admitted her fling started back in January, the night of her and Luke’s first wedding that was ruined by the reveal of his secret wife Scarlett.

Refusing to name her lover, angry Luke grabbed Mandy’s phone and dialled the contact’s number – and when Darren answered believing it to be his mistress, quick-thinking Mandy grabbed the phone off Luke and threw it against the wall before he could hear the voice on the other end.

Telling Luke it doesn’t matter who the affair was with as it’s over, Mandy begged forgiveness and promised to spend the rest of her life making up for her betrayal. But it was too late for Luke, and the episode ended with him telling Mandy their marriage is over… How long before Luke realises Darren has been doing the dirty with his missus?

Meanwhile, Darren faced fresh trauma in his own marriage as wife Nancy – herself still oblivious to the affair – received a letter from Fran, the woman who killed her sister (and Charlie’s real mum) Becca Hayton in prison over a decade ago. Baffled as to what she wants, and torn as to whether she should read the letter if it’s going to rake up the painful past, Darren encouraged Nancy to bin it – will we ever find out what Fran wants?

