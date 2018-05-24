Emmerdale: Debbie dies after Ross shoots her? Here’s what happens next

Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle is fighting for her life after being shot by Ross Barton in tonight’s dramatic double bill.

Advertisement

Caught in the crossfire during a violent showdown between her brooding ex and current lover Joe Tate, the gun Ross was brandishing went off as his love rival physically attacked him, only for the bullet to accidentally hit Debbie as she unexpectedly turned up in the middle of the fight.

Ross was holding Joe and his manservant Graham Foster at gunpoint demanding the truth about the acid attack that left him severely scarred, having discovered perpetrator Simon McManus was paid by a third party to carry out the assault.

Unaware that Debbie ordered the attack originally intended for Joe after he’d dumped her, and that Ross was not the target, the ballistic Barton is convinced the Tate tyrant paid Simon – in order to protect Debbie, Joe fell on his sword and lied to Ross that he was behind it. Ross then went to fire at Joe, only for Graham to leap to his employer’s aid and the trigger be pulled in the scuffle, hitting Debbie as she walked through the door.

Graham went into full SAS mode and took control – tending to Debbie’s wound and insisting no police get involved, he conceived a cover story telling Joe to take his girlfriend to hospital and say he returned home to find her shot after someone broke into the house.

Frantic Ross drove the pair to A&E and as Debbie was rushed into theatre the boys traded barbs about who was to blame for the tragedy, and while Ross was clearly horrified at his actions he accused Joe’s vendetta against the Dingles for fuelling the feud in the first place and leading them to this point.

As Graham tried to shut the situation down by secretly meeting with drug kingpin Connor, who Ross is embroiled with as part of his investigation into the acid attack, back at the hospital alarms sounded and the crash team battled to save Debbie’s life as she flatlined.

Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped as to Debbie’s fate, but have revealed that her dad Cain storms Home Farm next week demanding answers from Graham about the shooting. Is Debbie being killed off in a surprise twist? Could this be how Ross is written out, following the announcement of Michael Parr’s decision to quit the role? Will Ross end up jailed for the murder of his beloved Debbie?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.