EastEnders: Alfie’s back – is he the father of Hayley’s baby? Shane Richie reacts to shock return

EastEnders has aired the surprise return of Alfie Moon, revealed as Hayley Slater’s mystery man and immediately sparking speculation he is the father of her baby. Dressed to impress in tonight’s episode, Hayley left the Square supposedly to see boyfriend ‘Dave’, but when she knocked on a hotel room door it was cousin Kat’s estranged husband Alfie who greeted her…

Tomorrow’s episode reveals more details on Alfie’s return, which was kept as a secret twist for viewers until transmission and marks the return of Shane Richie to the cast for the first time since 2016, with his last appearance in the role being in 2017’s Kat and Alfie spinoff Redwater which ended with the character flatlining on the operating table.

Why is Alfie meeting Hayley? Is he her baby daddy? And what exactly happened in Spain that stopped him returning to Walford with Kat? In a new interview, Shane Richie fills us in…

How did your return come about?

I met up with (executive consultant) John Yorke some time ago and he told me about his plans to bring back the Slaters, but that Kat and Alfie are not together. But John explained it would only be a matter of time before we found out why Alfie wasn’t with Kat, and here we are.

Where’s Alfie been?

The last the viewers will have seen of Alfie was him in Ireland in the spinoff series Redwater. Since then the audience will have learnt through Kat that they moved back to Spain, but its obvious things between the two are not good.

How long are you back for?

It’s two episodes at the moment, but I think when you see tomorrow’s it actually raises more questions so this is certainly not the last you will see of Alfie. But I can’t say any more than that!

Did you film on location or were you sneaked onto set?

It was all very secretive. We had code names, censored scripts, cars with blacked out windows! Obviously John and the team wanted to keep it a surprise for everyone. It was exciting to be back at Elstree, especially without anyone knowing!

Are you enjoying working with the newest Slater, Katie Jarvis aka Hayley?

Katie’s great. When we filmed she was relatively new to the show but the audience is about to learn a lot more about Hayley Slater. I really enjoyed our scenes.

What can viewers expect from tomorrow night?

Without giving too much away we are certainly going to learn more about what happened in Spain with Kat and Alfie, as well as a few other things!

Has Alfie come back for Kat?

Kat and Alfie have so much history and you can’t have one without the other, but at the same time they often can’t live together. What’s interesting is after we learn what went on in Spain, which the audience have wanted to know, where the characters go next remains to be seen…

