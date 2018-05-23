Ryan Reynolds and the writers of Deadpool set to make new Netflix action movie

Ryan Reynolds will repotedly star in Netflix action film Six Underground, directed by Michael Bay

Netflix is set to produce a new action film starring Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and directed by Transformers’ Michael Bay.

Advertisement

Last year Netflix produced the sci-fi action film Bright, starring Will Smith, but their latest endeavour Six Underground, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, is a coup for the service. Reynolds arrives off the back of Deadpool 2, while Bay is synonymous with big budget action films.

Reynolds will also be on familiar ground, as the script is also written by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The plot reportedly revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths, before forming an elite squad to fight bad guys.

Six Underground is set to begin production this summer, with an expected release on Netflix sometime in 2019.

Bay’s new film will also be produced by Skydance Media, who have worked with Netflix before on shows like the Emmy-nominated Grace and Frankie and the fantasy drama series Altered Carbon starring Joel Kinnaman.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 recently toppled Avengers: Infinity War at the box office, grossing $301 million worldwide.