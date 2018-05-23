Emmerdale exit: Michael Parr to leave Ross Barton role

The actor will bow out later this year

Michael Parr is to leave Emmerdale after five years playing the role of village bad boy Ross Barton.

Fan favourite Parr, 31, is currently at the centre of a high-profile storyline that has seen his character Ross seek revenge after becoming the victim of an acid attack.

In a double bill to be shown tomorrow, Ross will be seen getting embroiled in a potentially showdown with adversary Joe, who he believes is responsible for his facial scarring.

Speaking tonight, Emmerdale’s series producer Kate Brooks said: “Michael Parr will leave Emmerdale later this year at the end of his current contract. His decision to pursue other acting opportunities has given the writing team the opportunity to create an intriguing storyline for his exit

“Michael, who is nominated for Best Actor at the British Soap Awards next month, will leave the show on a high after brilliantly portraying Ross for five years.”

It remains to be seen whether Ross will discover that it was Debbie who was inadvertently responsible for his injuries, though Parr said recently of the prospect of Debbie finding out:

“He’d be heartbroken. He’s been so hell-bent on revenge, but it would throw a massive spanner in the works should he discover that the girl he loves is responsible.”

