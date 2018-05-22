Hollyoaks: Stephanie Davis to return as Sinead O’Connor

The actress makes a comeback on the C4 soap, three years on from her sacking

Sinead O’Connor will arrive back in Hollyoaks village this autumn, two years after fleeing the village with Ste Hay’s daughter Hannah.

Actress Stephanie Davis was dismissed from the Channel 4 soap with “immediate effect back” in 2015 after show bosses decided to end her contract.

It later emerged that Davis’s “alcohol consumption” was the reason behind her sacking, but executive producer Bryan Kirkwood has now decided to bring the star back on board:

“I am delighted that Stephanie is returning, she’s a hugely talented actress who has worked hard to overcome some personal issues.

“We welcome her return to Hollyoaks to reprise her role as Sinead O’Connor, a brilliant and vibrant character who the audience love. Sinead will make a return to the Hutchinson’s family in autumn, no doubt bringing drama in tow.”

Sinead first arrived in Hollyoaks village September 2010 with the O’Connors – Diane (played by Alex Fletcher) and brother Finn (played by Keith Rice) and was last on screen in September 2016.

She was nominated for several awards for her performance around the death of her on-screen daughter.

After a doomed marriage to Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) Sinead later fell pregnant to her gay best friend Ste (Kieron Richardson).

Davis, who will start filming in August, said: “I’m over the moon to be given this amazing opportunity and so excited to bring feisty Sinead back to Hollyoaks.

“I can’t wait to see all the cast and crew there, many that I have known for years. I just want to get stuck into learning my first scripts I can’t wait to be on set and hear the 1ST AD shout ‘rolling up’ and be back acting again, which is my passion.”