Hollyoaks reveals details of Lucy-Jo Hudson’s character Donna-Marie – and her son

The ex-Corrie star will play a reckless woman with a troubled past…

Former Coronation Street and Wild at Heart star Lucy-Jo Hudson is joining Hollyoaks this summer as the mysterious Donna-Marie, and brings with her a teenage son Romeo, played by newcomer Owen Warner in his first TV role.

Donna-Marie is described as a “reckless woman desperately trying to hide a heartbreaking past.” Romeo and his troubled mother have a fractured relationship and the lad flits from place to place looking for get-rich-quick schemes so he can make money to support his wayward parent – which sees him team up with fellow wide boy Prince McQueen to stage a series of raves in the village.

Hudson played ill-fated Katy Harris in Corrie between 2002 and 2005, and was also a regular in ITV Sunday night drama Wild at Heart. Last year she won the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year for her role as killer Rhiannon Davis in Doctors.

Off screen she is separated from actor husband Alan Halsall, aka Corrie’s Tyrone Hobbs, who announced they were splitting for a second time earlier this year after nine years of marriage.

Donna-Marie and Romeo will make their Hollyoaks debut this summer.

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Hollyoaks

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

