EastEnders: Kat blackmailed by Hayley over Alfie secret

The past catches up with her - so what did happen in Spain?

EastEnders’ Kat Moon is blackmailed by cousin Hayley Slater next week over the secret she’s hiding about what happened in Spain before she returned to Walford – will we finally discover the truth about why she abandoned Alfie and her kids?

Troublesome Hayley rocks up at the Slater house again on Monday 28 May and spins more lies about her boyfriend who she claims treats her like royalty, hiding the truth about her struggles that have forced her to live on the streets.

Tuesday 29 May sees Jean Walters surprise Kat with a plane ticket so she can visit Alfie and the boys in Spain – Kat does her best to appear pleased but she’s obviously covering her true reaction. Why is she trying to avoid reconnecting with her family?

Spiteful Hayley turns the screws on Kat on Thursday 31 May and blackmails her, warning she will spill the beans to the rest of the Slaters about what went down in Spain unless she pays for her silence.

Friday 1 June’s episode has Hayley upping her threats as Kat prepares to leave – but is Kat really going to Spain, or just pretending? Will Hayley reveal all, meaning viewers finally get to find out what happened while Kat was away from Albert Square? And could Alfie be set to reappear to explain it all?

