Hollyoaks: Warren returns to steal Sienna’s baby as Nico reveals she’s pregnant

Warren Fox has made a brief return to Hollyoaks to steal his son Sebastian from Sienna Blake, tricking his ex during a showdown with her daughter Nico on the hospital roof – and did we mention back-from-the-dead Nico is heavily pregnant?

In yet more sensational twists in the Sienna storyline during tonight’s E4 episode, fans were reeling from Friday’s cliffhanger that revealed Sienna had faked her death to entrap serial killer daughter Nico – herself presumed dead for the last 18 months – on the day of her ‘funeral’, ending in a confrontation on the hospital roof when the terrifying teen abducted her baby brother Sebastian.

But no sooner had Sienna revealed her death had been a set-up with copper Josh Bradley to make Nico think she’d murdered her mum to lure her out of hiding so she could be arrested, Nico then revealed a rather large baby bump before another jaw-dropping shock was delivered in the shape of Sienna’s ex Warren Fox turning up on the roof, six months after he vanished with his daughter, Sebastian’s twin, Sophie.

Trying to get Nico to hand herself in, Sienna was distracted by Warren’s reappearance as he persuaded her to leave damaged Nico behind and bring Sebastian to Spain to join him and Sophie so the four of them could be a family again.

Eventually choosing Warren, torn Sienna was distracted as jealous Nico lashed out at her mum for her decision and tried to push her off the roof – at which point Foxy revealed it was all a trick and he stole Sebastian and made a run for it.

Running into her own wake, much to the confusion of the mourners, frantic Sienna begged for help to find Warren as the truth about her apparent passing emerged, but when she eventually caught up with her ex it was too late and she wept as he drove off with her baby son – meaning Ms Blake has now lost both her twins.

Jamie Lomas, aka Warren, left the show last autumn and Hollyoaks had kept his return under wraps, but is that really the last we’ve seen of Warren? And with Nico now hiding out at her mother’s flat, what will the killer teenager’s next move be?

