EastEnders: Hayley Slater is pregnant!

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater is concealing a secret pregnancy, revealed in tonight’s episode – but why is she hiding it?

Mouthy Hayley fell out with her feisty family yet again at the Queen Vic’s Royal Wedding/FA Cup celebrations after Kat Moon mocked her cousin for refusing an alcoholic drink, so after a scuffle between the sassy Slaters Hayley stormed off.

We later saw her in a public loo at Walford East tube station where she lifted up her top to show her baby bump, which she was attempting to hide by squashing it down with bandages. Chatting to a random woman at the basins, Hayley confirmed she must be around four months pregnant as she’s due in October.

Is this connected to the secret her and Kat share about what happened in Spain? Does it have something to do with the fact Hayley is living on the streets? Who is the father of the child? There has been much talk of boyfriends but presumably it’s all lies to cover up the tragic truth – whatever that may be.

The baby shock was kept as a surprise until this evening’s revelation, so we’ll have to stay tuned to find out more about the unexpected twist…

