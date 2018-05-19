Home and Away: Robbo’s return sparks fury in Summer Bay

Can the undercover cop ever be accepted by the community?

There are violent showdowns ahead in Home and Away as Robbo returns to Summer Bay after being abducted from his murder trial by the authorities and discovering the truth about his past before his amnesia – that he wasn’t a hitman but actually an undercover federal police officer.

Surprising Tori Morgan by turning up on her doorstep, the brooding brute elicits sympathy from his friend as he reveals his memories have returned and he was never the crazed homicidal maniac Beckett Reid, that was all a fake identity from when he infiltrated the criminal underworld.

Not everyone in the town is as understanding as Dr Tori, as when Robbo appears at the diner John Palmer leads the charge against him leading to a shouting match and a tussle that threatens to turn physical – and traumatises little Ava Gilbert, Justin’s daughter who has recently gone through a kidnapping ordeal.

The person with the most beef against Robbo is of course Ash, who still blames his nemesis for the death of ex-girlfriend Kat Chapman and their unborn child who died in a car crash when she and Robbo went on the run together.

Discovering Robbo has been cleared of all charges around Kat’s death because of the circumstances and his amnesia, Ash is inconsolable at the thought there will be no justice for the tragedies as he breaks down to pal Dean Thompson, who opens up about his own upsetting past.

Feeling he has no choice but to leave if Robbo is going to be sticking around, Ash says his goodbyes – but has he gone for good?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 28 May on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

