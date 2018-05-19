Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Joe confronts Debbie over her mystery bruises – watch the scene

Is she protecting drug dealer Ross?

Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle gets in too deep with ex-lover Ross Barton’s plan to pose as a drug dealer in order to track down acid attacker Simon, and is forced to lie to secret boyfriend Joe Tate to protect her old flame.

In a scene airing on Wednesday 16 May, Joe calls round to see Debbie and questions why she cancelled their lunch plans the previous day. Debbie explains she was embarrassed about a bruise on her face she got from daughter Sarah in an accident with a tennis racket, but Joe is not convinced.

Pushing Deb to elaborate on her suspicious story, probing Joe is clearly concerned she’s covering something up and that love rival Ross Barton is somehow involved, but Ms Dingle sticks to her guns and maintains her innocent explanation. But how did she really get the bruise?

Next week sees Debbie become embroiled in Ross’s revenge plot to assuage her own guilt at being responsible for the horrific acid attack in the first place, leading to dramatic scenes where Ross eventually discovers Simon was paid to keep his mouth shut and gets dangerously close to the truth of Debbie and Joe’s involvement…

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

itvjh
