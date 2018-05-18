Hollyoaks: Alfie believes Jade will return from the dead for their wedding

Alfie Nightingale’s mental health storyline takes centre stage over the next week in Hollyoaks as the troubled teenager becomes convinced his late girlfriend Jade Albright will come back from the dead for their wedding day.

Suited and booted for an important occasion in Friday’s E4 instalment, Alfie’s manic behaviour is through the roof but Tom Cunningham assumes his friend is preparing for a date with Yazz Maalik and tips the lovestruck lass off that the Nightingale nerd is ready for romance.

But when Yazz bumps into Alf near the folly, he rushes past her as if she’s not even there and runs to the folly which has been decked out ready for a wedding.

As he talks excitedly to himself it’s clear he’s in the grip of a manic episode, as he looks through his telescope and says that when the stars align he’ll be reunited with tragic Jade, who lost her battle with cancer 18 months ago, who will reappear from an alternate universe so she and Alfie can live happily ever after…

With the clock counting down and Alfie obsessed with Jade’s ‘miraculous’ return, will anyone find Alfie and realise his condition is spiralling out of control and he needs professional help?

Hollyoaks have confirmed Alfie will be diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in a special single strand episode focusing on the moving mental health storyline, set to air on Monday 4 June on Channel 4.

The soap have also released a video of cast and crew sharing their own personal stories of mental health struggles to mark Mental Health Awareness week, highlighting the topics raised in Alfie’s plot.

