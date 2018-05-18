What time is Friday Night Dinner series five on TV?

Everything you need to know to watch season five of Friday Night Dinner

Channel 4’s farcical series Friday Night Dinner is back for a fifth series, with even more family bickering, sparring siblings and awkward interruptions in store.

The show centres around the Goodmans, a secular Jewish family who reunite every Friday evening for Shabbat, and is inspired by writer and producer Robert Popper’s own upbringing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fifth series of Friday Night Dinner.

When is Friday Night Dinner on TV?

The six-part series airs on Fridays at 10pm on Channel 4.

What’s going to happen?

Expect more ritual family conflicts and wonderfully awkward tiffs. Martin (Paul Ritter) and Jackie (Tamsin Greig) have bought a new hot tub, and as the fifth series opens, sons Adam and Jonny are appalled to find their parents enjoying the new toy (“Are you making a rap video or something?”).

Meanwhile, neighbour Jim – whose bizarre coughing and sneezing fits almost steal the show – leaves the family with Wilson, his Alsatian, which proves bad news for the family’s furniture.