First behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Poldark series 4

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson are already back to work!

The first behind-the-scenes pictures of Poldark series four have landed!

Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson and co are gathering for the first read-through of the new series and production company Mammoth Screen is very kindly giving fans a sneak peek.

A post shared by Mammoth Screen (@mammothscreen) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Filming on series four is due to begin in September and BBC sources suggest that executives were so pleased with its performance for series three – where ratings averaged around 5m viewers in the overnights – that they plan to repeat the summer scheduling experiment next year.

Scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield told RadioTimes.com: “I think it has held its own over the summer and so I am guessing that – and it is a guess – that there’s no reason to change that.”

As for what’s set to happen in the next series? Well, we know it’ll take us right up to the end of Winston Graham’s seventh book, The Angry Tide, and see Ross heading for London.

But what else might happen? Join us on the Radio Times Poldark Podcast as we ask the all-important questions.