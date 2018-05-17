How to buy tickets for RiZE Festival

Liam Gallagher, the Stereophonics and Sean Paul top the bill at this new festival in Essex

Bad news: V Festival is no more. Last year Richard Branson announced he would no longer be sponsoring it.

The good news? RiZE Festival has been born as a result and it has a great line-up.

More acts have just been announced, including a rare appearance by Sean Paul.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.

Where and when is it?

Friday 17 and Saturday 18 August 2018 in Chelmsford’s Hylands Park

V Festival used to take place in Chelmsford and Staffordshire, but RiZE is only in Chelmsford.

Who’s headlining?

Liam Gallagher and the Stereophonics

Who else is playing?

Sean Paul, Rita Ora, Years & Years, Rag’n’Bone Man, Manic Street Preachers, Bastille, James Bay, Circa Waves, Craig David, Plan B, Maximo Park and many more will be playing across four stages.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are £59.50 plus booking fee

Weekend tickets are £115 plus booking fee

Two-night camping tickets (Fri and Sat) are £160

Three-night camping tickets (Thurs, Fri and Sat) are £165

VIP tickets are also available. All tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk

Do I need a car park ticket?

You do. Car parking can be booked in advance on ticketmaster.co.uk. It costs £20 plus £1 booking fee.

You can also get a car park ticket on the gate for £25.

When do the campsites open?

The campsites open at 5pm on Thursday, August 16.

Campers are requested to have left the festival site by 12pm on Sunday, August 19.