Emmerdale: Lachlan kills Gerry to protect his secret – Shaun Thomas reacts to shock death

Emmerdale has killed off Gerry Roberts, murdered by evil Lachlan White to protect his dark secret he was responsible for the death of his mother and grandfather.

In shocking scenes aired in tonight’s double bill, Lachlan lured his best mate to the B&B having learnt he had heard the incriminating voice mail that proves he caused the car crash that killed Chrissie and Lawrence White earlier this year.

Pretending he’d asked Gerry to help move some stuff around the Grange while repairs were being done on the unstable structure, Lachlan had murder in mind as he deliberately kicked away the temporary joist holding up the ceiling knowing it would come crashing down on the unlucky teen – silencing him permanently.

Buried beneath the rubble, Gerry realised Lachlan had done this deliberately and begged his friend for help, promising to keep quiet about the voice mail and not expose his culpability – but calculating Lucky’s had already made his next deadly decision and delivered the killer blow by bludgeoning Gerry with a rock to the head…

Emmerdale teased a shock death would play out in the episodes but had not confirmed who would perish. Gerry’s surprise demise marks the exit of Shaun Thomas from the cast after 18 months as the gormless joker, who admits to being sad upon learning the fate of the fan favourite.

“I was only meant to do two episodes in the prison with Lachlan and I ended up staying for a year-and-a-half,” the actor told RadioTimes.com, “so I got used to being around everybody and making a connection so to be told that was coming to an end was pretty upsetting. I would’ve stayed if they’d asked me to.”

Nervous Gerry’s final lines of dialogue were still full of his trademark comedy quips even as he lay dying, knowing the person he thought of as a brother was about to end his life. “That’s just typical Gerry!” laughs Thomas. “Whatever situation he’s in, he always finds a way to make someone laugh or smile.”

As for the method of his death, which was in the traditional epic Emmerdale tradition, how did Thomas feel about being crushed by an unstable ceiling before getting a rock to the head? “First of all, lying on that floor for three days was quite a challenge in itself,” he grins, “but working with Tom (Atkinson, aka Lachlan) and the directors and crew was brilliant, they made it comfortable and easier for me to do my own thing.”

Heartless Lachlan hurriedly fled the scene after his act of violence, making it look like an accident, but as Diane Sugden and Doug Potts made the gruesome discovery at the end of the episode how long can the wicked White hide what he did? And now he has more blood on his hands, are we witnessing the birth of Emmerdale’s next serial killer?

