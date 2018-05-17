10 Royal dramas to stream online ahead of the royal wedding

The best regal TV shows and films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV and All 4

Our fascination with the royal family has bred some fantastic on-screen entertainment over the years. And, thanks to Netflix, Amazon and co, much of it is available on demand to compliment the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this weekend.

A slew of brilliant TV shows and films centred around monarchs past and present are available to watch online, from recent greats such as Netflix’s The Crown and ITV’s Victoria, to classics such as Elizabeth I, the HBO miniseries which focuses on the reign of the tudor queen, played by Helen Mirren (it also stars Jeremy Irons and Toby Jones).

Find out how to watch the best TV shows and films about the royal family below.

Netflix

The Crown

It’s never too soon to re-watch the phenomenal Claire Foy’s two near-perfect seasons as Queen Elizabeth II in this series from Peter Morgan. Production on season three doesn’t get underway until July – with new cast members Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies – so we’ve got a while to wait for new episodes… Watch on Netflix

A Royal Night Out

Alternatively, spend some time with teenage QEII in this coming-of-age drama which sees her paint the town red with sister Margaret in celebration of VE day in 1945. Watch on Netflix

The Other Boleyn Girl

Or for a steamier fix, try this period piece which sees Anne and Mary Boleyn (Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman) compete for the affections of King Henry VII (Eric Bana). Watch on Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

The King’s Speech

Colin Firth bagged an Oscar for his turn as King George VI, who must overcome his stutter to win over the people of Britain. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Queen

Helen Mirren was also richly rewarded for her performance in this QEII biopic, taking home the Academy Award. It is set set directly after the death of Princess Diana. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video

The Young Victoria

Before Jenna Coleman made the role her own in ITV’s Victoria, Emily Blunt impressed as the young queen in this biopic from Dallas Buyers Club director Jean Marc-Valée. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video

Victoria and Abdul

And who better to fulfil the role of latter-day Queen Victoria than Judi Dench, who shines in this recent flick about her unlikely friendship with young Indian clerk Abdul Karim. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video

Now TV

Victoria

The aforementioned Coleman stars in this soapy historical series from Daisy Goodwin. Watch on NOW TV

All 4

The Windsors

Harry Enfield and co have made a special royal wedding episode of the surreal comedy soap – and it’s great. Check it out on All 4 here

Elizabeth 1

Helen Mirren stars in this HBO two-parter about the latter years of the tudor Queen’s reign, alongside Jeremy Irons, Toby Jones and Hugh Dancy. Watch on All 4