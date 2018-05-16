Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Lachlan to MURDER Gerry?

Emmerdale: Lachlan to MURDER Gerry?

Tomorrow's episode features a shock death

Screen-Shot-2018-05-15-at-15.23.00-d1a72d2

Emmerdale’s Gerry Roberts appears to have sealed his own fate after confronting best mate Lachlan White with the horrible truth about his family’s fatal car crash. Despite Gerry promising to keep schtum about the facts of the smash-up that ended the lives of both Chrissie and Lawrence, it doesn’t seems as though Lachlan trusts his loose-lipped best buddy to remain silent.

Advertisement

After all, scenes just shown saw the troubled teen make an internet search for ‘how to get away with murder’. Now unless Lachlan has developed a sudden interest in the TV crime drama starring Viola Davis, it’s likely that an attempt will soon be made on Gerry’s life.

Screen Shot 2018-05-16 at 11.59.36

A recent Emmerdale promo showed Gerry crying out for help after meeting with Lachlan at the site of the repair work currently being carried out at the B&B. So will the troubled teen strike again and bump Gerry off? Or could someone else be inadvertently caught up in Lachlan’s murderous plot?

Screen Shot 2018-05-16 at 11.59.57

All we currently know for sure is that a ‘terrible event’ will unfold in the village during Thursday’s double bill that ends up causing the death of a resident. By Friday, the police have arrived as the villagers gather to learn what has happened? But who has met their maker? And how far has Lachlan gone to ensure that the truth remains under wraps?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen-Shot-2018-05-15-at-15.23.00-d1a72d2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Keira Knightley on Pirates of the Caribbean: “The best bit was having my breasts painted on”

imagenotavailable1

Adolf Hiter’s wife Eva Braun could have been Jewish, Channel 4 documentary will claim

imagenotavailable1

What do you get when you mix 12 amateur cooks, a tent and a well-endowed squirrel?

imagenotavailable1

The Clash to reunite for BBC 6Music

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more