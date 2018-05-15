Accessibility Links

How to watch Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch for free

Want to stream the brilliant first episode of the new drama on your big screen, but don't have Sky Atlantic... we've got it covered

Patrick Melrose

It’s already attracting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike – but have you seen Benedict Cumberbatch’s brand new show Patrick Melrose yet?

Well even if you haven’t got Sky Atlantic or NOWTV, we’re offering UK viewers the chance to stream the entire first episode of the gripping dark comedic drama FOR FREE right now. Just click here! 

The captivating five-part drama tracks the life of Patrick Melrose from a traumatic childhood in the South of France in the 1960s, to a debauched lifestyle in New York during the 1980s before his return to Britain, sobriety and redemption in the early 2000s.

The brand new drama, which also stars Holliday Grainger, Jessica Raine and Celia Imrie among a star-studded cast, promises to be one of the most talked about of the year – so make sure you don’t miss the chance to see it here on RadioTimes.com.

How can I watch and stream Patrick Melrose episode 1 for free on my laptop, phone or tablet?

CLICK HERE FOR PATRICK MELROSE EPISODE ONE

How can I watch and stream Patrick Melrose episode 1 for free on my smart TV?

You need to open the browser on your smart TV and type in this shortcode…

https://goo.gl/23RJ2f

Or browse to this page and click on the link above.

