Why isn’t First Dates on Wednesday?

Everything you need to know about when the Channel 4 dating show is next on TV

First Dates Fred Sirieix

Heart-warming, hilarious and full of cringey moments, First Dates is one of our favourite shows of the week.

But if you’re tuning in this Wednesday expecting to see your weekly dose of Fred Sirieix, you’ll be disappointed – because First Dates has permanently moved.

The whole of the current series has so far aired on Wednesdays, however as of this week, it has now moved to Thursdays. Channel 4 have confirmed this isn’t a fling, too, but a long-term commitment.

As of 16th May, all subsequent episodes in the current series of First Dates will now air on Thursdays.

First Dates (C4, FT)
First Dates (C4)

What time is First Dates on TV?

First Dates is on Thursday 16th May at 10pm on Channel 4.

Who is on First Dates this week?

To celebrate the upcoming Royal Wedding, this week’s daters have a distinctly regal theme.

History student Abbie is a descendant of Henry VIII, butler Kit wants to meet a man who shares his passion for the royal family and Kate Middleton lookalike Jodie goes on a date with football-mad James. But will he be her William?

First Dates airs Thursdays at 10pm on Channel 4

